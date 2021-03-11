PC Chacko Quits, Exposing Gulf Between Kerala and Delhi Congress

A state Congress leader, speaking to The Quint on condition of anonymity, says that PC Chacko has not been in touch with the state leadership as much as he should have. “He has no say beyond Delhi. In Kerala he has no support,” the leader said.

Another leader asked, “Where is the outrage from Kerala? Even local level leaders of the Congress are silent after he quit because he has no say there”. Meaning, Chacko’s suggestions related to the election campaign was deliberately not taken because the state leadership does not consider him a competent political player in Kerala.

In Delhi too, the veteran leader had lost his stature, a national leader of the Congress said. “His performance as AICC in-charge of Delhi was not satisfactory. He was not able to take on the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said. The party High Command had communicated its dissatisfaction with his performance to him, the leader said.

Did Chacko want to move and set up a base in Kerala?

“He was always a national leader. He would never have moved to Kerala, but he may have wanted to be respected in the state. That was not to be,” said a leader in the know of Congress’ election plans in Kerala. It is not clear which candidates recommended by Chacko were dismissed by the party’s state leadership.

The move has, however, brought some cheer to Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP, who are in the fray with Congress.