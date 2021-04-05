A Corporate-Backed Party in Kerala May Diss Congress, Help CPI(M)

The story of Twenty20 started in 2010, four years before it was officially launched. That year, Kitex wanted pollution clearance for its factory in Kizhakkambalam panchayat, Congress insiders who were part of the panchayat’s governance told The Quint.

“The garment unit could have polluted the village. The Congress could not have supported the venture,” an elected representative who was part of the governing council of the panchayat said. Jacob did not back off. He launched Twenty20 as a part of Kitex’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“Now the factory has clearance in the panchayat. They would not want the Congress or any other party, including the CPI(M), to govern the panchayat,” a local CPI(M) worker said. However, the Congress representatives in the panchayat observed that Jacob had warmed up to the CPI(M). “As Twenty20 will harm Congress’ chances, the CPI(M) is not actively campaigning against them. It is a tacit understanding,” a Congress panchayat leader said.

Satheesh Kurup, campaign manager of Twenty20, brushed aside the claims, accusing the Opposition of distorting facts.