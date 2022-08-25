UPPSC APO Answer Key 2022 Released on uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Steps To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Exam 2022, which was held on 24 August 2022. The candidates must note that this is not the final answer key but a provisional one. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The APO examination was conducted on 21 August 2022 in Prayagraj and Lucknow. The candidates can obtain access to both the answer key and question papers for all 4 series (A, B, C, D) on the website. The answer key will be available on the website till 30 August 2022.