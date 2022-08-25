ADVERTISEMENT

UPPSC APO Answer Key 2022 Released on uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Steps To Download

The UPPSC APO provisional answer key has been released. The candidates can check the answer key at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
i

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Exam 2022, which was held on 24 August 2022. The candidates must note that this is not the final answer key but a provisional one. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The APO examination was conducted on 21 August 2022 in Prayagraj and Lucknow. The candidates can obtain access to both the answer key and question papers for all 4 series (A, B, C, D) on the website. The answer key will be available on the website till 30 August 2022.

Candidates can raise objections in case of any discrepancy along with the relevant evidence up to 5 pm on 31 August 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 44 vacancies for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO).

How To Check UPPSC APO Answer Key 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of the commission at uppsc.up.nic.in

  2. On the home page, click on “Click here to view Key Answer Sheet”

  3. Click on the APO answer key link

  4. The APO answer keys will be displayed on your screen.

  5. You can check the answers and raise objections if need be

  6. You can also take a print out for future use

Breaking News at the Quint

