UPSC Releases NDA 2020 Exam Admit Cards, Check Steps to Download
The admit cards are available for download till Sunday, 6 September 2020.
The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, 11 August, announced the release of admit cards for the National Defence Academy 2020 exams. Candidates who have applied for the exam can access their admit cards by visiting the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in
The admit cards are available for download till Sunday, 6 September 2020. Final selection of candidates will be based on exam scores. medical fitness and merit-cum preference of the candidates.
UPSC NDA Exam Pattern
- Read the important instruction and click on ‘Yes’
- Enter the details
- Download UPSC NDA NE Admit Card
UPSC will have objective type questions on Mathematics (120 Questions) and General Ability Test (600 Questions). Each section will be given 2 hours and 30. The exam will be sent in Bilingual Language.i.e. English & Hindi. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
How to Download UPSC NDA Admit Card 2020 ?
- Go to official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in
- Click on “e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020”
- Go to “Click Here”, given against “ National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020”
