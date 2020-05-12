UPSC Releases CAPF AC Candidate Reserve List, Check Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 11 May, released the merit list of candidates to fill up the remaining posts based on Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2018, on its official website.

The result of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2018 was announced vide Press Note dated 2 August 2019 recommending 416 candidates in order of merit for appointment.

The official notification in this regard reads “The Commission hereby recommends following 50 candidates, which includes 22 General, 24 OBC and 04 SC candidates, to fill up the remaining posts based on Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2018 from the candidates of Reserve List. The Ministry of Home Affairs would be communicating directly with recommended candidates.”

The result notification further reads “The Candidature of 11 candidates bearing Roll Nos 0503397, 0504360, 0817194, 0821311, 0850878, 0860747, 1103908, 1200637, 1301890, 1302712, 1507629 is Provisional.”

Candidates are also advised to download and take a print out of the result for further reference from the direct link here.