The Union Public Service Commission on Friday, 24 April, announced that it has postponed the release of UPSC CAPF (AC) Notification 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) was previously scheduled to be released on 22 April 2020.The CAPF recruitment is carried out every year to fill vacancies in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).As per the UPSC official website, there is no change in the exam date and schedule as of now. The exam is scheduled to be held on 9 August 2020 and is held in written mode.The questions are asked in objective multiple choice questions format as well as in descriptive format.The written exam is divided into two papers: General Ability and Intelligence (Paper 1) and General Studies, Essay and Comprehension (Paper 2). Paper 1 is objective in nature while Paper 2 is descriptive in nature.There are 200 objective questions in the General Ability and Intelligence section which amount for a total of 250 marks. This paper is for a duration of 2 hours.The General Studies, Essay and Comprehension paper has 6 objective questions, which amount for a total of 200 marks. This paper is for a duration of 3 hours.(With inputs from Jagran Josh)