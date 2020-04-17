UPSC IAS Prelims Not Postponed; Important Current Affairs Q&As
As the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown looms over the country, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has till date has not released any notification regarding a postponement for the upcoming UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam scheduled to be held on 31 May. The question of postponement of the highly competitive exam is till up in the air.
Given the uncertainty of the exam, students are recommended to continue preparing for it. Here are few important questions which have frequented the exam over the years:
1. The ‘World Water Development Report’ is a flagship report of which organisation?
a) UN Environment Programme
b) Global Water Intelligence
c) UN-Water
d) International Water Association
Answer. (c) UN-Water
2. Which organisation or body appointed the UK Sinha committee on MSMEs?
a) Reserve Bank of India
b) Ministry of MSME
c) Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
d) NITI Aayog
Answer. (a) Reserve Bank of India
3. Consider the following statements:
1. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) revealed that Arunachal Pradesh has 35% graphite deposits in India.
2. Graphite is a good conductor of electricity
4. Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct?
a) Only 1
b) Only 2
c) Both 1 & 2
d) None of the above
Answer. (c) Both I & II
5. Which state has the cheapest vegetarian thali as per the Economic Survey 2019-20?
a) Punjab
b) Jharkhand
c) UP
d) Bihar
Answer. (b) Jharkhand
6. Consider the following statements:
1. The first case of coronavirus was reported from China
2. Coronavirus is officially known as 'COVID-19'
3. The coronavirus is highly contagious disease, but does not spread from human to animal.
Which of the above statement(s) is/are incorrect?
a) 1 only b) 3 only c) 2 and 3 only d) 1 and 3 only
Answer. (b) 3 only
8. Which state has the highest forest cover as per the State of Forest Report 2019?
a) Jharkhand b) Madhya Pradesh c) Uttar Pradesh d) Meghalaya
Answer. (b) Madhya Pradesh
9. Consider the following statements with regard to PFRDA:
1. PFRDA stands for Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Agency 2. The PFRDA consists of a Chairperson and not over six members 3. PFRDA regulates the National Pension System (NPS).
Which of the given statement(s) is/are correct?
a) 1 Only b) 3 Only c) 1 and 2 Only d) 2 and 3 only
Answer. (d) 2 and 3 only
11. When did India celebrate its 70th Constitution Day?
a) 22 July b) 18 October c) 26 November d) 15 January
Answer. (c) 26 November
12. When is the Global Handwashing Day observed every year?
a) 12 August b) 6 September c) 15 October d) 20 November
Answer. (c) 15 October
13. Which city hosted the COP14 to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification?
a) New York b) Greater Noida c) Moscow d) London
Answer. (b) Greater Noida
14. Consider the following statements in context of the Citizenship Amendment Act:
1. Citizenship Amendment Act,2019 is an amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1956. 2. The Act grants citizenship to 6 minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India before 31 December 2014. These six minorities are Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhist, Parsis and Jains.
Which of the given statement(s) is/are incorrect?
a) 1 only b) 2 only c) 1 and 2 only d) 2 and 3 only
Answer. (a) 1 Only
16. Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct in context of the Ayushman Bharat?
1. Ayushman Bharat is a flagship health insurance scheme of the Central Government to achieve Universal Health Coverage. 2. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is the apex body responsible for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. 3. The scheme comprises two components - Health and Wellness Centres and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).
a) 1 only b) 2 only c) Both 1 and 3 d) Both 2 and 3
Answer. (c) Both 1 and 3
17. Which organisation launched the 'MANI' app to help visually challenged people in identifying the currency notes?
a) Ministry of Finance b) Reserve Bank of India c) NITI Aayog d) SEBI
Answer. (b) Reserve Bank of India
18. India was ranked at which position in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Rankings 2019?
a) 43rd b) 55th c) 60th d) 63rd
Answer. (d) 63rd
19. Which three banks have been merged into a single entity as the second largest public sector bank?
a) Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India b) United Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Vijaya Bank c) Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Central Bank of India d) None of the above
Answer. (a) Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India
