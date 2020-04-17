UPSC IAS Prelims Not Postponed; Important Current Affairs Q&As
Image used for representation only.
Image used for representation only.(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)

UPSC IAS Prelims Not Postponed; Important Current Affairs Q&As

The Quint
Jobs

As the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown looms over the country, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has till date has not released any notification regarding a postponement for the upcoming UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam scheduled to be held on 31 May. The question of postponement of the highly competitive exam is till up in the air.

Given the uncertainty of the exam, students are recommended to continue preparing for it. Here are few important questions which have frequented the exam over the years:

1. The World Water Development Report is a flagship report of which organisation?

a) UN Environment Programme
b) Global Water Intelligence
c) UN-Water
d) International Water Association

Answer. (c) UN-Water

2. Which organisation or body appointed the UK Sinha committee on MSMEs?

a) Reserve Bank of India
b) Ministry of MSME
c) Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
d) NITI Aayog

Answer. (a) Reserve Bank of India

3. Consider the following statements:

1. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) revealed that Arunachal Pradesh has 35% graphite deposits in India.
2. Graphite is a good conductor of electricity

4. Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct?

a) Only 1
b) Only 2
c) Both 1 & 2
d) None of the above

Answer. (c) Both I & II

5. Which state has the cheapest vegetarian thali as per the Economic Survey 2019-20?

a) Punjab
b) Jharkhand
c) UP
d) Bihar

Answer. (b) Jharkhand

6. Consider the following statements:

1. The first case of coronavirus was reported from China
2. Coronavirus is officially known as 'COVID-19'
3. The coronavirus is highly contagious disease, but does not spread from human to animal.

Also Read : Coronavirus Outbreak: UPSC Defers Civil Services Exam Interviews 

Loading...

Which of the above statement(s) is/are incorrect?

a) 1 only b) 3 only c) 2 and 3 only d) 1 and 3 only

Answer. (b) 3 only

8. Which state has the highest forest cover as per the State of Forest Report 2019?

a) Jharkhand b) Madhya Pradesh c) Uttar Pradesh d) Meghalaya

Answer. (b) Madhya Pradesh

9. Consider the following statements with regard to PFRDA:

1. PFRDA stands for Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Agency 2. The PFRDA consists of a Chairperson and not over six members 3. PFRDA regulates the National Pension System (NPS).

Which of the given statement(s) is/are correct?

a) 1 Only b) 3 Only c) 1 and 2 Only d) 2 and 3 only

Answer. (d) 2 and 3 only

11. When did India celebrate its 70th Constitution Day?

a) 22 July b) 18 October c) 26 November d) 15 January

Answer. (c) 26 November

Also Read : UPSC Toppers Have THIS In Common – Unplugging Social Media & More

12. When is the Global Handwashing Day observed every year?

a) 12 August b) 6 September c) 15 October d) 20 November

Answer. (c) 15 October

13. Which city hosted the COP14 to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification?

a) New York b) Greater Noida c) Moscow d) London

Answer. (b) Greater Noida

14. Consider the following statements in context of the Citizenship Amendment Act:

1. Citizenship Amendment Act,2019 is an amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1956. 2. The Act grants citizenship to 6 minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India before 31 December 2014. These six minorities are Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhist, Parsis and Jains.

Which of the given statement(s) is/are incorrect?

a) 1 only b) 2 only c) 1 and 2 only d) 2 and 3 only

Answer. (a) 1 Only

Also Read : Busted: The Curious Case of a UPSC Topper 

16. Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct in context of the Ayushman Bharat?

1. Ayushman Bharat is a flagship health insurance scheme of the Central Government to achieve Universal Health Coverage. 2. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is the apex body responsible for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. 3. The scheme comprises two components - Health and Wellness Centres and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

a) 1 only b) 2 only c) Both 1 and 3 d) Both 2 and 3

Answer. (c) Both 1 and 3

17. Which organisation launched the 'MANI' app to help visually challenged people in identifying the currency notes?

a) Ministry of Finance b) Reserve Bank of India c) NITI Aayog d) SEBI

Answer. (b) Reserve Bank of India

18. India was ranked at which position in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Rankings 2019?

a) 43rd  b) 55th  c) 60th  d) 63rd

Answer. (d) 63rd

19. Which three banks have been merged into a single entity as the second largest public sector bank?

a) Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India b) United Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Vijaya Bank c) Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Central Bank of India d) None of the above

Answer. (a) Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India

(With inputs from JagranJosh)

Also Read : UPSC Asks About ‘Challenges to Culture in the Name of Secularism’

Follow our Jobs section for more stories.

    Loading...