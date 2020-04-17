UPSC IAS Prelims Not Postponed; Important Current Affairs Q&As

1. The ‘World Water Development Report’ is a flagship report of which organisation?

a) UN Environment Programme

b) Global Water Intelligence

c) UN-Water

d) International Water Association

Answer. (c) UN-Water

2. Which organisation or body appointed the UK Sinha committee on MSMEs?

a) Reserve Bank of India

b) Ministry of MSME

c) Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

d) NITI Aayog

Answer. (a) Reserve Bank of India

3. Consider the following statements:

1. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) revealed that Arunachal Pradesh has 35% graphite deposits in India.

2. Graphite is a good conductor of electricity

4. Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct?

a) Only 1

b) Only 2

c) Both 1 & 2

d) None of the above

Answer. (c) Both I & II

5. Which state has the cheapest vegetarian thali as per the Economic Survey 2019-20?

a) Punjab

b) Jharkhand

c) UP

d) Bihar

Answer. (b) Jharkhand

6. Consider the following statements:

1. The first case of coronavirus was reported from China

2. Coronavirus is officially known as 'COVID-19'

3. The coronavirus is highly contagious disease, but does not spread from human to animal.