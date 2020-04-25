Scores of candidates prepare and appear for the Civil Services Examination, competing for about a thousand seats every year and NCERT textbooks are one of the important study materials when it comes to preparation of this exam. With the exam just over a month away, these books are a great resource to brush up on your basics.NCERT books are considered one of the most authentic sources of information when studying for competitive exam. You can also access all latest NCERT books online for free.Here are the list of NCERT books that you should consult when brushing up on your basics:NCERT Books for HistoryHistory- Our Past (class 6)History- Our Past II (class 7)History- Our Past III Part- I & Part II (class 8)India and the Contemporary World- I (class 9)India and the Contemporary World- II (class 10)Themes in World History (class 11)Themes in Indian History-I, II, and III (class 12)Old NCERT-Ancient India & Medieval India (Class 11)Old NCERT-Modern India (class 12)NCERT Books for Geography & EnvironmentThe Earth Our Habitat (class 6)Our Environment (class 7)Resource And Development (class 8)Contemporary India Part-1 (class 9)Contemporary India Part-2 (class 10)Fundamentals of Physical Geography (class 11)India Physical Environment (class 11)Fundamentals Of Human (class 12)India People and Economy (class 12)An Introduction to Indian Art (class 11)NCERT Books for PolityDemocratic Politics – I (class 9)Democratic Politics – II (class 10)Political Theory Part-I (class 11)India Constitution at Work (class 11)Contemporary World Politics (class 12)Politics in India Since Independence (class 12)NCERT Books for EconomyEconomics (class 9)Understanding Economic Development (class 10)India Economic Development (class 11)Introductory Microeconomics (class 12)Introductory Macroeconomics (class 12)NCERT Books for General Science and Science & TechnologyScience textbook of classes 6, 7, 8, 9, 10Biotechnology and Its Application (class 12)NCERT Books for SociologyIntroducing Sociology (class 11)Understanding Society (class 11)Social Change and Development in India (class 12)Indian Society (class 12)NCERT Book for Art & Culture We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)