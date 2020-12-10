SSC Releases Vacancies for CHSL Exam 2021; Check Important Dates
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancies for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2020 on its official website, ie, ssc.nic.in
|Event
|Dates
|Starting Date of Online Application
|06 November 2020
|Last Date of Online Application
|15 December 2020
|Last date for making online fee payment
|17 December 2020
|Last date for generation of offline Challan
|19 December 2020
|Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank)
|21 December 2020
|SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Date 2021
|12 April 2021 to 27 April 2021
|SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2021
|TBA
SSC CHSL 2020: Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 4,726
- Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) - 1,538 Posts
- Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA) - 3,181 Posts
- Data Entry Operators (DEO and Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’ - seven posts
SSC CHSL Pay Scale
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs 19,900-63,200).
- Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100).
- Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) and Level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300).
SSC CHSL 2020: Eligibility criteria
- Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100).
- For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): class 12 passed or equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University.
- For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): class 12 passed in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognised Board or equivalent.
