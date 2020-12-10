SSC Releases Vacancies for CHSL Exam 2021; Check Important Dates

The complete list of vaccines for the CHSL exams can be found on SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in

The Quint
Published
Jobs
1 min read
Image used for representation only.
i

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancies for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2020 on its official website, ie, ssc.nic.in

EventDates
Starting Date of Online Application06 November 2020
Last Date of Online Application15 December 2020
Last date for making online fee payment17 December 2020
Last date for generation of offline Challan19 December 2020
Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank)21 December 2020
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Date 202112 April 2021 to 27 April 2021
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2021TBA

SSC CHSL 2020: Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 4,726

  • Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) - 1,538 Posts
  • Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA) - 3,181 Posts
  • Data Entry Operators (DEO and Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’ - seven posts

SSC CHSL Pay Scale

  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs 19,900-63,200).
  • Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100).
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) and Level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300).

SSC CHSL 2020: Eligibility criteria

  • Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100).
  • For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): class 12 passed or equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University.
  • For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): class 12 passed in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognised Board or equivalent.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!