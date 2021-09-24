SSC CHSL, SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs Exam Results To Be Declared Next Week
SSC will announce CHSL, SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs Exam results on 30 September 2021.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on 6 September 2021, released the 'Status Report of Results'. According to that report, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II), and Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 (PET/ PST) result is scheduled to be declared on 30 September 2021.
Candidates who appeared for any of the above mentioned exam will be able to check their result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
How to Check SSC Results
Visit SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in
Click on the result link of the exam you appeared for
A PDF will open on your screen
Check you name and roll number in that PDF
Save it for future reference
Here are the tentative dates for declaration of result of other SSC exams.
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 (Final Result): 31 October 2021
Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 (Final Result): 31 October 2021
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I): 30 November 2021
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II): 30 November 2021
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I): 11 December 2021
