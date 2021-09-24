SSC CHSL, SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs Exam Results To Be Declared Next Week

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on 6 September 2021, released the 'Status Report of Results'. According to that report, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II), and Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 (PET/ PST) result is scheduled to be declared on 30 September 2021.

Candidates who appeared for any of the above mentioned exam will be able to check their result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.