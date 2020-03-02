SSC CHSL 2020 Admit Card: Tier 1 Exam To Commence From 16 March

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 will be released soon by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). After the issue of the admit card, candidates will be able to download it by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in. According to the schedule, the SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 exam will be conducted between 16 March 2020 and 27 March 2020. According to the reports, the admit card for the exam can be issued on 6 March 2020.

However, this is the likely date of issue of the admit card. According to the schedule, the SSC CHSL 2020 exam will be conducted between 16 March 2020 and 27 March 2020. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to know the latest updates related to SSC CHSL Exam 2020. As soon as the latest update comes, it will be uploaded on the official website.