SSC CHSL 2020 Admit Card: Tier 1 Exam To Commence From 16 March
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 will be released soon by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). After the issue of the admit card, candidates will be able to download it by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in. According to the schedule, the SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 exam will be conducted between 16 March 2020 and 27 March 2020. According to the reports, the admit card for the exam can be issued on 6 March 2020.
However, this is the likely date of issue of the admit card. According to the schedule, the SSC CHSL 2020 exam will be conducted between 16 March 2020 and 27 March 2020. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to know the latest updates related to SSC CHSL Exam 2020. As soon as the latest update comes, it will be uploaded on the official website.
How To Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020?
- To download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020, first of all, visit the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in.
- Click on the link ‘SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020’ visible on the homepage of the official website.
- The new page will open as soon as you click on the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 link.
- After filling all the required information on the new page, click on the submit button.
- On clicking the submit button, the admit card will appear on the screen.
- Candidates can keep a printout of the admit card for further requirements.
SSC CHSL 2020 Important Exam Dates
|Activity
|Dates
|SSC CHSL 2019-20 Notification
|03-Dec-19
|Online Application Starts from
|03-Dec-19
|Last date for Online Registration
|10-Jan-20
|SSC CHSL 2020 Application Status
|From 2nd March 2020
|SSC CHSL 2020 Admit Card for Tier-1
|Mar-20
|SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam
|16-27 March, 2020 (CBE)
|SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper)
|28-Jun-20
Under this recruitment process released by the Staff Selection Commission, eligible candidates will be recruited for the posts of LDC, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Post Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator. The candidates selected for these posts will be appointed in various ministries, departments and offices of the Government of India.
Candidates who will qualify the Tier 1 exam will get a chance to appear in Tier 2 exam. Tier 2 exam will be conducted on 28 June 2020 at various examination centres across the country.
