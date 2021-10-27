SSC CHSL 2019 Skill Test Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download
SSC CHSL skill test 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on 3 November 2021.
SSC CHSL Skill Test: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, 26 October released the admit card/ call letter for skill test of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019.
The admit cards have been released for North Western region (Chandigarh), North Eastern region, MP Sub Region, Central Region, and Western Region( Mumbai), reported Hindustan Times.
Eligible candidates who will appear for the same can download their call letter from their respective region's websites of SSC.
How to Download SSC CHSL 2019 Skill Test Admit Card?
Visit your region's SSC website.
Click on 'Status / Download Call Letter for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam-2019 Skill Test to be Held on 03/11/2021' on the home page.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on 'Proceed Now'
Enter your registration number/ roll number/ name and date of birth.
Click on 'Search'.
Your SSC CHSL 2019 call letter link will appear on the screen.
Download and print it for skill test day.
SSC also released a notice highlighting a few important points about the CHSL 2019 skill test.
All candidates must note that:
The print out of the typed text will not be taken after the Skill Test (Typing Test).
Candidates for English Typing Test are advised to choose English (U.S) as their option.
Candidates appearing for Hindi Typing Test should chose the Typing Test Keyboard Layout as Hindi Inscript, Hindi Krutidev, Hindi Remington GAIL, and Hindi Remington CBI.
A demo video for the said Typing Test has been uploaded on the website of the commission in the 'Candidates Corner' for the benefit of the candidates.
For more details, candidates can check the official notice.
