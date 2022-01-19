SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit card 2020 Released: Here's How to Download

SSC CGL admit card will contain details like candidate's name, exam, examination date, time & centre, reporting time etc. All candidates are advised to carefully check the information in the admit card and get in touch with SSC in case of any discrepancy.

According to the official website of SSC, candidates are required to carry an original photo identity card having the date of birth as printed on the admission certificate, to the examination hall.

"In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and original photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination," the website added.