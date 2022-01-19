SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit card 2020 Released: Here's How to Download
SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 28 and 29 January 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Combined Graduate Level (Tier 2) 2020 exam.
Candidates who have registered to appear for SSC CGL 2020 exam can download their admit cards from their regional SSC website.
How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card?
Visit on your regional SSC website
Click on 'STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL(TIER-II) 2020 TO BE HELD ON 28/01/2022 AND 29/01/2022' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on admit card link
Enter your registered ID/ roll number and date of birth
Click on 'Search Now'
Your SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future use
SSC CGL admit card will contain details like candidate's name, exam, examination date, time & centre, reporting time etc. All candidates are advised to carefully check the information in the admit card and get in touch with SSC in case of any discrepancy.
According to the official website of SSC, candidates are required to carry an original photo identity card having the date of birth as printed on the admission certificate, to the examination hall.
"In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and original photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination," the website added.
