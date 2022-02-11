SSC CGL 2019 Final Results To Be Released on February 15: More Details Here
SSC CGL 2019 final results will be based on the three tier examinations. Check the cut-offs and other details.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is prepared to release the final result for the Combined Graduation Level Examination (CGL) held in 2019. As per the notifications on the official website ssc.nic.in, the final result will be out on 15 February 2022. The skill tests were already conducted by the commission on 15 and 19 October 2021.
As per the reports, the final results for the SSC CGL exams will be prepared keeping in mind the overall performance of the candidates in all three tier exams. In spite of that, the candidates will finally be selected on the basis of aggregate marking and the preference given by them.
The final allotment will be based on the merit and mean preferences of the shortlisted candidates. After the declaration of the final result, document verification will take place.
SSC CGL Previous Year Cut-Offs
Till the time results are out for the SSC CGL, candidates can check the last year's cut-off marks. In the year 2017, the highest cut-off was for the post of Assistant Audit Officer.
|Category
|Assistant Audit Officer
|Junior Statistical Officer
|UR
|642.5
|515
|OBC
|607
|510
|SC
|571
|450
|ST
|547.25
|425
The SSC CGL final results cut-off for the year 2019 are expected to be in the same lines.
SSC CGL 2019 Final Results: How To Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Select the 'Result' tab at the top of the page.
Step 3: Select 'SSC CGL 2019 results'
Step 4: Fill in your registration number and password
Step 5: Click on the 'submit' button
Step 6: Then you can check and download your results.
The final results for CGL SSC exams will have all the personal details of the candidates as well as their registration number, roll number, qualifying status, raw score, etc. The answer key will also be released along with the final results.
