SSC Announces 887 Vacancies for the Post of Junior Engineer

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced 887 vacancies for the post junior engineer (JE) for the 2019 recruitment drive. These posts will receive Rs 4,200 in addition to basic salaries. Selection for the posts will be done on the basis of merit list of the SSC JE examination. Exam dates for the same have not been released yet.

The SSC JE examination consists of two papers. The paper-I will be a computer-based exam while paper-II is a descriptive type exam. The paper I will be a two-hour exam; questions will be asked on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness. The third part will be subject-specific.

The SSC JE exam also included a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper I. The minimum qualifying marks for the SSC JE exam is 30 percent. For candidates from OBC or EWS category, the cut-off 25 percent while for others it is 20 percent.