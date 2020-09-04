SLPRB Assam Police Sub-Inspector Admit Cards Released, Link Below
The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 597 sub-inspector posts in the Assam Police.
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has released the admit card for the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination (written) on its official website.
The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 597 sub-inspector posts in the Assam Police. The recruitment exam comprises 100 questions carrying one mark each.
Candidates who appeared for the SLPRB Recruitment Exam can download the admit cards on slprbassam.in. The last date to download the admit card is 16 September.
The SLPRB Recruitment exam will be held on 20 September. Candidates who clear the exam will move on to physical standard and efficiency tests followed by a medical exam.
How to Download SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020:
- Visit the official website at slprbassam.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card Portal’ link
- The link to download the SI Recruitment Admit Card will be visible on the page
- Click on the link and login using application ID/ email ID / phone number
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take its print out
