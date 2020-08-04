SEBI Extends Deadline Again to October for 147 Senior Level Posts

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline again to apply for 147 senior level (Grade A) posts by three months to 31 October in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regulator had invited applications for the senior level posts on 7 March as part of its aim to improve execution. The deadline since then has been extended four times.

Revised dates for the phase 1 and 2 examinations for the recruitment of officers in Grade A will be notified through the official website.

Applications for 80 posts of Assistant Manager for general stream, 34 posts for research stream and 22 posts for information technology stream were invited. Vacancies for engineering and official languages streams are also invited as part of the recruitment drive.

To apply for the general stream, a candidate is require to have a masters degree in any discipline or a bachelors degree in law or engineering.