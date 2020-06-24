The State Bank of India has announced over 431 vacancies for recruitment to various specialist officer posts on a contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till 13 July 2020 on bank.sbi/careers.comHere are the number of positions available and their eligibility criteria:Apart from the above, the following posts are also available:Relationship Manager - Backlog - 48 PostsRelationship Manager (Team Lead) - Backlog - 3 PostsData Protection Officer - 1 PostDeputy Manager (IS Audit) - 8 PostsChief Officer (Security) - 1 PostSBI SO Recruitment 2020 Application FeesThe application fees is Rs 750 only for all candidates and can be paid using any online banking facility like net banking, debit or credit cards. No application fees will be charged for candidates who belong to SC/ST or PWD classes.