SBI Recruitment 2020: Job Alert! Application Form For SCO Post Out
State Bank of India has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through an online method by visiting the official website at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers. Candidates are advised to apply for the exam through an online method, as applications by any other means will not be accepted.
Follow this article for more details about SBI SCO Recruitment 2020 like the application date, eligibility and application fee, etc.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2020 Application Dates
The application process for SBI SCO 2020 recruitment will run from 23 January 2020 to 12 February 2020.
SBI has listed two posts of Defense Banking Advisors (Navy and Air Force), two of Circle Defense Banking Advisors, one of HR Specialist (Recruitment), 10 of Data Scientist Manager, 10 of Deputy Data Scientist Manager, Deputy Manager ( Recruitment has been held for five posts of System Officer), one of Senior Special Executive, one of Senior Statistics Executive and 45 posts of Deputy Law Manager and 29 posts of Armourers.
SBI SCO 2020 Application Fee
General, Other Backward Class and EWS community candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750 whereas, the remaining reserved category candidates will not have to pay any application fees.
SBI SCO 2020 Eligibility
Educational qualification is different for all posts. Candidates pursuing MBA/PGDM, BTech/MTech, Degree in Law and Post Graduation in related subject etc., are eligible to apply. Also, the age of the candidate should be between 20-45 years. For more details on eligibility, read the notification mentioned below.
SBI SCO 2020 Selection Process
There will be an online examination on 8 March 2020, for the posts of Deputy Manager and Law. The admit cards will be issued on 21 February 2020. Candidates who clear the exam will move to the next stage in which an interview will be conducted. For other posts, only interviews will be conducted.
How to Apply For SBI SCO Recruitment 2020?
- To apply, candidates must first visit the official website of SBI at www.sbi.co.in.
- After that, click on the link given for this recruitment on the home page.
- Now click on Apply Online.
- Then click on New Registration.
- The user will be redirected to a new page.
- Enter the required details and apply.
