SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims Admit Card Expected to Release on 11 Feb
The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to issue the admit card of the examination to be held for clerk posts on Tuesday, 11 February. The date of this exam is not decided yet but the clerk prelims exam is likely to be held at the end of the month or beginning of March.
Through this recruitment process, about 8,000 posts of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) will be enrolled in SBI. The admit cards of the reserved category applicants for the coaching of SBI Clerk examination were released on 3 February. Applicants who will successfully qualify the pre-exam will have to appear for the main examination. This mains exam will be conducted in April/May.
How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020?
- Visit SBI's official website - sbi.co.in
- Now click on the careers section
- Click on the link for the admit card on the next page
- A new page will open as you click on the link
- Enter your login details here and submit
- On submission, your admit card will be in front of you
- Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.
The admit cards can be downloaded only by entering the login ID and password. So before downloading the admit card, keep your login details ready. The admit card will include details like the name of the applicant, the address and date of the examination centre in addition to other personal details.