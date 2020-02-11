SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims Admit Card Expected to Release on 11 Feb

The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to issue the admit card of the examination to be held for clerk posts on Tuesday, 11 February. The date of this exam is not decided yet but the clerk prelims exam is likely to be held at the end of the month or beginning of March.

Through this recruitment process, about 8,000 posts of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) will be enrolled in SBI. The admit cards of the reserved category applicants for the coaching of SBI Clerk examination were released on 3 February. Applicants who will successfully qualify the pre-exam will have to appear for the main examination. This mains exam will be conducted in April/May.