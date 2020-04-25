State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk mains exam has been postponed due the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country and the resulting nationwide lockdown. Candidates will be notified regarding the fresh date of SBI Clerk mains 2020 exam through its official website.To help you with exam preparation, The Quint has compiled the SBI Clerk mains exam pattern and some useful tips.Exam PatternSBI will conduct Clerk main examination online. The main exam pattern is divided into four units: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.The exam is of 200 marks and will have 190 questions. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 40 minutes. Each unit will have separate timing, as mentioned in the table below.It is to be noted that the questions in objective tests, except for the test of General English, will be bilingual ie, English & Hindi. There will be negative marks for wrong answers marked by candidates in the Objective tests – 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.The exam questions are objective tests except for the General English section. Examinees need to score a minimum percentage mark on aggregate (For SC/ST/OBC/PWD/XS candidates, 5 percent relaxation).The minimum qualifying marks (cut-off marks) on aggregate will be decided by the bank. After the grading, a merit list is drawn according to state and category.SBI Clerk Exam, Section Description:General/ Financial AwarenessThe General/ Financial Awareness section will have 50 questions. This section is of 50 marks and candidates will have 35 minutes to complete this part. This section will examine the candidate’s general knowledge, current affairs, financial or business awareness.General EnglishThis section will assess the candidate's skill in English. This section is of 40 marks and will have 40 questions. Candidates need to finish this section in 35 minutes.Questions on Error Detection, Para Jumbles, Match the Following etc are common questions in this section.Quantitative AptitudeThis section will examine your Date Interpretation, Data Sufficiency, Quadratic Equations, Probability, etc. You should have a good command over mathematical skills to ace this section. Quantitative Aptitude is of 50 marks and will have 50 questions. You need to finish this section in 45 minutes.Reasoning Ability & Computer AptitudeThe section will assess the candidate’s critical thinking ability. Following topics will be covered in this section: Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Number Series, Order and Ranking, Data Sufficiency, Blood-Relation and Direction Sense, etc.This section is of 60 marks and will have 50 questions. Candidates will be given 45 minutes to complete this section.(With inputs from The Times of India) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)