RRB NTPC Recruitment Exams Begin on 28 Dec With COVID Guidelines

The Railway Recruitment Board began the RRB NTPC recruitment exam from Monday, 28 December. The first Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the COVID-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores).

Accordingly, the first phase of the exam scheduled for around 23 lakh candidates will be held from 28 December to 13 January 2021 in various cities all over the country.

Ministry of Railways has issued new guidelines to be followed by Railway Recruitment Board for conducting RRB NTPC 2020 Exam amid the pandemic, where candidates will be required to adhere to social distancing and safety measures.

Check the exam COVID-19 safety guidelines below:

Wearing Face Masks

Candidates have to wear face masks at the Examination Centre.

Number of shifts

To ensure social distancing between candidates, maximum number of shifts of RRB NTPC has been restricted to two.