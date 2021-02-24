RRB NTPC Phase 5 Exam To Commence From 4 March

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the dates of Phase 5 exam for the recruitment of RRB NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts.

The Phase 5 of RRB NTPC exam is scheduled to start on 4 March and will go on till 27 March. The official notice reads, “The 5th phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held on 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, and 27 March for approximately 19 lakh candidates."

The candidates who are scheduled in Phase 5, can check ‘Exam City & Date’ on RRB’s regional websites. SC/ST candidates who want to download their ‘Free Travelling Authority’ can also do it from their RRB regional website.

As per RRB’s standard protocol, the admit card/e-call letter will be released four days prior to the exam. All the necessary intimation will be sent to the candidates on their registered email and mobile numbers.