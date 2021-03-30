RRB NTPC 6th Phase Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It

RRB NTPC Admit Card for Phase 6 Exam is released on RRB's regional websites.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards of Phase 6 exam for recruitment of various NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from RRB’s regional websites.

RRB Phase 6 of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be conducted on 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 April. As per the official notice, approximately 6 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card

  • Visit your respective RRB regional website.
  • Click on the admit card link.
  • Login using your registered credentials.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future use.

Link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates is available on all RRB websites.

RRB Regional Websites

  • RRB Guwahati - rrbguwahati.gov.in
  • RRB Jammu – rrbjammu.nic.in
  • Kolkata – rrbkolkata.gov.in
  • Malda – rrbmalda.gov.in
  • Mumbai – rrbmumbai.gov.in
  • Muzaffarpur – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
  • Patna – rrbpatna.gov.in
  • Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in
  • Secunderabad – rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
  • Ahmedabad – rrbahmedabad.gov.in
  • Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in
  • Allahabad – rrbald.gov.in
  • Bangalore – rrbbnc.gov.in
  • Bhopal – rrbbpl.nic.in
  • Bhubaneshwar – rrbbbs.gov.in
  • Bilaspur – rrbbilaspur.gov.in
  • Chandigarh – rrbcdg.gov.in
  • Chennai – rrbchennai.gov.in
  • Gorakhpur – rrbguwahati.gov.in
  • Siliguri – rrbsiliguri.org
  • Thiruvananthapuram – rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

