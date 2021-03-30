RRB NTPC 6th Phase Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It
RRB Phase 6 of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be conducted on 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 April.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards of Phase 6 exam for recruitment of various NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from RRB’s regional websites.
RRB Phase 6 of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be conducted on 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 April. As per the official notice, approximately 6 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.
How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card
- Visit your respective RRB regional website.
- Click on the admit card link.
- Login using your registered credentials.
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download and save it for future use.
Link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates is available on all RRB websites.
RRB Regional Websites
- RRB Guwahati - rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB Jammu – rrbjammu.nic.in
- Kolkata – rrbkolkata.gov.in
- Malda – rrbmalda.gov.in
- Mumbai – rrbmumbai.gov.in
- Muzaffarpur – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
- Patna – rrbpatna.gov.in
- Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in
- Secunderabad – rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
- Ahmedabad – rrbahmedabad.gov.in
- Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in
- Allahabad – rrbald.gov.in
- Bangalore – rrbbnc.gov.in
- Bhopal – rrbbpl.nic.in
- Bhubaneshwar – rrbbbs.gov.in
- Bilaspur – rrbbilaspur.gov.in
- Chandigarh – rrbcdg.gov.in
- Chennai – rrbchennai.gov.in
- Gorakhpur – rrbguwahati.gov.in
- Siliguri – rrbsiliguri.org
- Thiruvananthapuram – rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.