RBI Grade-B Phase-2 Exam Admit Card Released, How to Download
Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from RBI’s official website: rbi.org.in.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for Phase-2 of RBI officers’ recruitment exam in Grade-B. Candidates who passed in the Phase-1 exam will now have to appear for the Phase-2 exam.
How to Download Admit Card
- Visit RBI’s official website: rbi.org.in.
- Scroll down and click on the ‘Opportunities@RBI’ link.
- Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ tab and click on ‘Call Letters’ under it.
- Now click on the ‘Admission Letters’ link of Grade B officer.
- Login using your registered credentials.
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download and print it for future use.
One exam is being conducted by RBI for the recruitment of officers in Grade-B for the Department of Economic and Policy Research and Department of Statistics and Information Management.
Another exam is being conducted for direct recruitment of officers in Grade-B (general) in Reserve Bank of India.
Last date to download DEPR/DSIM recruitment exam admit card is 31 March 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards till 1 April for Grade-B (general) recruitment.
