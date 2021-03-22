RBI Grade-B Phase-2 Exam Admit Card Released, How to Download

Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from RBI’s official website: rbi.org.in.

The Quint
Updated
Jobs
1 min read
Reserve Bank of India (RBI).&nbsp;
i

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for Phase-2 of RBI officers’ recruitment exam in Grade-B. Candidates who passed in the Phase-1 exam will now have to appear for the Phase-2 exam.

Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from RBI’s official website: rbi.org.in.

How to Download Admit Card

  • Visit RBI’s official website: rbi.org.in.
  • Scroll down and click on the ‘Opportunities@RBI’ link.
  • Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ tab and click on ‘Call Letters’ under it.
  • Now click on the ‘Admission Letters’ link of Grade B officer.
  • Login using your registered credentials.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print it for future use.
Also Read

RBI Grade B Officer Exam: All You Need to Know About It

RBI Grade B Officer Exam: All You Need to Know About It

One exam is being conducted by RBI for the recruitment of officers in Grade-B for the Department of Economic and Policy Research and Department of Statistics and Information Management.

Another exam is being conducted for direct recruitment of officers in Grade-B (general) in Reserve Bank of India.

Last date to download DEPR/DSIM recruitment exam admit card is 31 March 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards till 1 April for Grade-B (general) recruitment.

Also Read

SBI PO Final Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It

SBI PO Final Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!