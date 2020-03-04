RBI Assistant 2020: Prelims Exam Result Declared at rbi.org.in
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results of the Assistant Exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared in this examination can now download the result of their RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination from the official RBI website, rbi.org.in.
Candidates who will succeed in the preliminary examination will get a chance to appear in the main examination. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the Assistant Prelims Exam 2020 for a total of 926 posts on 14 and 15 February 2020 at various examination centers across the country.
The application process for the Assistant Preliminary Examination was conducted from 23 December 2019 to 16 January 2020. It is also expected that the main examination will be held in March 2020. Candidates can download their exam results after the release through the steps given below.
How To Check RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam 2020 Result?
- First visit the respective official website of RBI - rbi.org.in
- Click on 'Opportunities@RBI' under 'more links' which is available at the footer of the page.
- Click on 'results' under 'current vacancies' on the menu bar.
- Click on the link 'Result of online Preliminary examination held on February 14 & 15, 2020 for Recruitment of Assistant- 2019'
- Click on link of selected candidates
- A PDF will open of the selected candidates in which the candidates need to find out their name.
Qualified candidates need to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). This test will be conducted in the official/local language of the state where the candidate is from. To check the language of the concerned state language, check the list given below:
- The Office wise local language/s is/are as follows:
- Ahmedabad – Gujarati
- Bengaluru – Kannada
- Bhopal – Hindi
- Bhubaneswar - Oriya
- Chandigarh – Punjabi / Hindi
- Chennai – Tamil
- Guwahati – Assamese / Bengali / Khasi / Manipuri / Bodo / Mizo
- Hyderabad – Telugu
- Jaipur – Hindi
- Jammu – Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri
- Kanpur & Lucknow – Hindi
- Kolkata – Bengali / Nepali
- Mumbai – Marathi / Konkani
- Nagpur – Marathi / Hindi
- New Delhi – Hindi
- Patna – Hindi / Maithili
- Thiruvananthapuram – Malayalam