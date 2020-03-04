RBI Assistant 2020: Prelims Exam Result Declared at rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results of the Assistant Exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared in this examination can now download the result of their RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination from the official RBI website, rbi.org.in.

Candidates who will succeed in the preliminary examination will get a chance to appear in the main examination. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the Assistant Prelims Exam 2020 for a total of 926 posts on 14 and 15 February 2020 at various examination centers across the country.