RBI Assistant 2020 Prelims Exam Begins: Check Exam Pattern & More

The Assistant Preliminary Examination by the Reserve Bank of India is being held on 14 and 15 February 2020 and is being organised across the country. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of exam conducted in three phases. Among these, the first phase exam will be prelims and the second phase will be the Mains exam. This will be followed by the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Candidates will be selected on the basis of these three exams.