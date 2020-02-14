RBI Assistant 2020 Prelims Exam Begins: Check Exam Pattern & More
The Assistant Preliminary Examination by the Reserve Bank of India is being held on 14 and 15 February 2020 and is being organised across the country. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of exam conducted in three phases. Among these, the first phase exam will be prelims and the second phase will be the Mains exam. This will be followed by the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Candidates will be selected on the basis of these three exams.
RBI Assistant Exam Pattern
- English language - English language section will have 30 questions, which will be of one mark each, making it a total of 30 marks. For this, candidates will get 20 minutes time.
- Numerical ability - It will have 35 questions of one mark each. To solve this will also take 20 minutes.
- Reasoning Ability - Reasoning will also have 35 questions, 35 marks and candidates will get 20 minutes for solving 35 questions.
- Important Things To Note Before Appearing For the Exam
- Answer all the questions carefully. For every wrong answer, marks will be deducted as negative marking. If you do not understand the answer to any question, then leave it and proceed.
- As time is limited for answering all the questions, leave the questions which is taking too much time and solve the further questions.
- When you have solved all the questions, then consider the questions which have been left out.
- General Aptitude and Engineering Maths are the most scoring sections, so it is preferable to attempt these sections first and get as many right answers as possible to score better.
RBI Assistant 2020 Admit Card
It is mandatory for the candidates who are appearing for the RBI Assistant 2020 exam to carry their respective admit cards to the exam centres. Candidates who are found without their admit cards, will not be allowed to appear for the RBI Assistant exam. The admit card contains all the important information regarding the candidate like name of the candidate, roll number, exam centre name, address and more.