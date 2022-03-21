Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2022 Application Underway, Check Details
Here is a step-by-step process to apply online for Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2022.
The Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2022 is a scheme run by the Central Government that provides training in the railway industry to the youth so that they can take up jobs in this sector.
When this scheme was announced by the Government it was informed that about 50000 youth would get a chance to be included in the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana.
The online application process for Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2022 began on 12 March 2022.
Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for this scheme can go to the official website - railkvy.indianrailways.gov.in. to check the latest details.
Candidates should remember this and check the official website to know the steps to apply.
Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2022: Important Dates
The online application process for Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2022 will end on 25 March 2022. The candidates who will apply within the deadline will be approved for the scheme.
The last date to upload documents is on 31 March 2022. The last date to verify documents is on 2 April 2022. Candidates are advised to remember these important dates.
The training session is scheduled to begin in April 2022 after the entire application process is complete.
The Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2022 training will go on for eighteen days as per the information on the website.
Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2022: Eligibility
There are a few eligibility criteria that the candidates need to keep in mind while filling the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2022 application form:
The person applying must be a permanent citizen of India.
Applicant should be a minimum of 18 years of age.
The maximum age limit to apply for the scheme is 35 years.
Applicant must have a degree of Class 10.
Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2022: How to Apply
Step 1: Go to the official website of Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana - railkvy.indianrailways.gov.in.
Step 2: After visiting the homepage, click on the option that states Apply Here.
Step 3: Click on the Sign Up option.
Step 4: The online Application Form will open on your screen.
Step 5: Fill in all the required details correctly and upload scanned copies of the documents.
Step 6: Cross-check all the information and then click on submit.
Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout.
