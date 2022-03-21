Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2022 Application Underway, Check Details

Step 1: Go to the official website of Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana - railkvy.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: After visiting the homepage, click on the option that states Apply Here.

Step 3: Click on the Sign Up option.

Step 4: The online Application Form will open on your screen.

Step 5: Fill in all the required details correctly and upload scanned copies of the documents.

Step 6: Cross-check all the information and then click on submit.

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout.