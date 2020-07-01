NCERT Recruitment 2020: 226 Vacancies Available, Check Eligibility

1. Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor: Candidates should have a Postgraduate degree and PhD in a relevant field.

2. Librarian: Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science with at least 55 percent marks or an equivalent grade. Minimum ten years as Librarian at any level in University Library or ten years of teaching as Assistant/Associate Professor in Library Science or ten years of experience as a college librarian.

3. Assistant Librarian: A Master’s Degree in Library Science, Information Science or Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree, with at least 55 percent marks. A good academic record with knowledge of Library management systems, . NET in the concerned subject.