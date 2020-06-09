The Ministry of Finance on Monday, 8 June, opened applications for the post of Chairperson in the Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunals. Interested applicants for the post can apply through the prescribed format detailed on the MoF Recruitment website on or before 21 July 2020.Educational Qualification Requirement for the Post of Chairperson:A person shall not be qualified for appointment as Chairperson of DRAT, unless he/she-is, or has been, a Judge of a HC (High Court).has been a member of the Indian Legal Service and has held a post of Additional Secretary or any equivalent or any higher post for two years.has held office as the Presiding Officer of a Debts Recovery Tribunal for three years.Eligible candidates are required to submit attested photocopies of the following odocuments along with the application form-Attested photocopies of the Annual Performance Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs)/Appraisal Reports (APARs) for the last 05 years i.e. 2014 to 2019.If any APAR/ACR for a period more than 3 months has not been recorded, then APAR/ACR prior to 2014-15 for the matching period should be forwarded along with with No Report Certificate (NRC).Vigilance ClearanceIntegrity CertificateEligible candidates need to send their application forms with attested copies on or before the 21 July 2020 to the following address::Under Secretary (DRT), Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, 151 Floor, Jeevan Deep Building, Sansad Marg, New Delhi-110001 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.