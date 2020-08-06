Maha Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 Result Out! Check Result Here
Results for paper 1 (class I to V) and Paper 2 (Class VI to VIII) is available on the council’s website - mahatet.in
Maharashtra State Council of Examination on Wednesday, 5 August, declared the interim result for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test. The test was conducted on 19 January.
Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by using their login id and password online at website mahatet.in.
The results declared are provisional and can be contested if the reservation category is not applied. Candidates are requested to fill the correct grievance forms and upload the required documents proving their claims before 15 August 2020.
Steps to Check Maharashtra TET 2020 Results:
- The candidates need to visit the official website of Maharashtra TET: mahatet.in
- Go to the link on the homepage that reads “TET Results 2019”
- Select the paper you wish to check the results for and click the link
- Enter your roll number and password to check results
- The results would be displayed on your screen.
- Click on save to download a copy for your future reference
