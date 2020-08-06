Maha Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 Result Out! Check Result Here

Maharashtra State Council of Examination on Wednesday, 5 August, declared the interim result for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test. The test was conducted on 19 January.

The result for paper 1 (class I to V) and Paper 2 (Class VI to VIII) is available on the council’s official website - mahatet.in

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by using their login id and password online at website mahatet.in.

The results declared are provisional and can be contested if the reservation category is not applied. Candidates are requested to fill the correct grievance forms and upload the required documents proving their claims before 15 August 2020.