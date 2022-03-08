JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Released: Check on the Official Website
Steps to download exam calendar from the website.
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has officially released the revised tentative examination calendar for the year 2022 on the official website for the interested candidates.
Candidates who want to apply for various vacancies through JSSC can check the revised examination calendar 2022 on the official website of JSSC.
The interested candidates can check and download the revised exam calendar from jssc.nic.in.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) holds various recruitment competitive examinations for candidates who have a diploma degree or have completed their 10th/12th degrees.
JSSC often posts about these recruitment opportunities on their official website so that the interested candidates are notified about the examinations.
JSSC had released the exam calendar for the year 2022 earlier and recently it has updated the calendar.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) formally released the tentative revised examination dates on the website recently.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the revised examination calendar on the JSSC official website is tentative. There are chances that the commission will again release a revised calendar for exams soon.
Candidates should keep checking the website, jssc.nic.in. for any updates regarding the revised examination calendar. For now, they can follow the tentative dates that are already released on the website.
JSSC has also revealed that the examinations will be conducted in two formats. JSSC recruitment 2021-2022 is set to be conducted in computer-based test mode and OMR sheet format mode.
Steps to Download JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022
Candidates who are interested to sit for the JSSC recruitment 2021-22 examinations can follow these steps to download the revised exam calendar 2022:
Click on the official website of JSSC: jssc.nic.in.
Click on the notification that reads 'Probable Revised Calendar of Examinations for the Year-2022' on the homepage
The JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 PDF will open on your screen
Download the PDF so that you can go through the tentative exam dates
You can also save the revised exam calendar for future reference
Candidates should note that since these exam dates are tentative, JSSC can come up with another Revised Exam Calendar 2022 anytime soon. So they should keep checking the official website for updates from the commission.
