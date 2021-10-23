JKSSB SI Vacancies 2021: Check Details Here

The recruitment drive for Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, Sub-inspector (JKSSB SI) 2021 has officially begun on 21 October 2021. Interested candidates can now apply for 800 JKSSB Police SI posts from 10 November 2021 on the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

The JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021 is being conducted to fill in the vacancies in the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JK). The application window will be open till 10 December 2021, however, interested candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible in order to not miss the deadline.

The JKSSB will announce the dates for the written examination in a few days. Candidates who clear the JKSSB SI 2021 exam shall then qualify for the Physical Screening Test (PST).