J&K Police SI Admit Card 2022 Released: Check the Official Website for Details
Candidates who have applied for the examination can access their admit cards on jkssb.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has published the admit card for the J&K Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination 2022 on its official website.
Candidates who have applied for the J&K Police SI Recruitment Examination 2022 can access their admit cards on jkssb.nic.in.
The official website of the JKSSB also has the latest updates on the J&K Police SI Recruitment Examination 2022.
J&K Police SI Admit Card 2022: Exam Date and Other Details
Candidates are requested to carry the J&K Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination 2022 admit card on the examination day.
It may be noted that the J&K Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination 2022 will be an OMR-Based Objective Type Written Examination.
To download the admit cards, students have to visit the official website and enter their login details.
They are requested to keep the Application ID and Date of Birth handy while downloading the admit card. These details will help them log into the admit card portal on the website.
Candidates should remember that the J&K Police SI Recruitment Examination 2022 will be held on Sunday, 27 March, from 12 pm to 2 pm.
The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes and the paper will comprise 120 questions. The total marks of the J&K Police SI Recruitment Examination 2022 is 150, as per the information provided by the JKSSB.
In case a candidate is unable to download their admit card, they can report to the board with evidence on or before 25 March 2022. No reports will be entertained after the mentioned deadline.
J&K Police SI Admit Card 2022: How To Download
Click on the official website of the JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in.
Tap on the link that mentions the admit card on the homepage.
Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth correctly.
Click on submit after verifying all the entered details.
The JKSSB SI Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
Check the details on the admit card and download it from the site.
Keep a hard copy of the admit card and carry it on the exam date.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.