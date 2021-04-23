JKSSB Divisional/District Cadre Post Exam 2021 Result Announced
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on JKSSB’s official website: jkssb.nic.in
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Thursday, 22 April, declared the result/score sheet of computer-based written test (CBT) for divisional/district cadre post for various posts in different departments.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on JKSSB's official website: jkssb.nic.in
The recruitment drive was conducted under 'PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants & Non Migrant Kashmiri Pandits' and a total of 1,997 vacancies are to be filled through this drive.
How To Check Result of Divisional/District Cadre Post Exam
- Visit JKSSB's official website: jkssb.nic.in
- Click on “Result for various posts under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non Migrant Kashmiri Pandits vide Notification No 03 of 2020”
- Select on the post you appeared for
- Result of PDF will appear on your screen
- Scroll down and check your name in it
- Download and save it for future use
“JKSSB will prepare a shortlist of candidates based on the merit obtained by them and in accordance with the extant norms and procedures. The schedule of Document Verification of shortlisted candidates shall be notified separately,” reads the official notification.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.