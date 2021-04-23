JKSSB Divisional/District Cadre Post Exam 2021 Result Announced

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Thursday, 22 April, declared the result/score sheet of computer-based written test (CBT) for divisional/district cadre post for various posts in different departments.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on JKSSB's official website: jkssb.nic.in

The recruitment drive was conducted under 'PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants & Non Migrant Kashmiri Pandits' and a total of 1,997 vacancies are to be filled through this drive.