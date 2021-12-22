JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Mains Exam 2021 Postponed
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Tuesday, 21 December, announced the postponement of J&K Prosecution Officer (Mains) Examination 2021.
Earlier, J&K Prosecution Officer (Mains) Examination was scheduled to begin from 27 December 2021 and go on till 6 January 2022.
According to the commission, the exam has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. However, no specific reason has been cited by the JKPSC.
"It is for information of all candidates who are going to appear in the J&K Prosecuting Officer (Mains) Examination-2021 scheduled w.e.f. 27.12.2021, that due to unavoidable circumstances, the said examination is hereby postponed," reads the official notice released by the JKPSC.
Recently, the JKPSC also released the admit card for J&K Prosecution Officer (Mains) Examination 2021. However, according to the official notification, already issued admit cards shall stand cancelled.
Now, J&K Prosecution Officer (Mains) Examination is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of January 2022. However, new schedule for the same is yet to be announced.
"The examination shall now be held in the last week of January 2022 and a detailed date sheet shall be issued separately," the notification added.
The JKPSC has also extended the last date to apply for J&K Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2021 till 24 December 2021. Candidates who have qualified for the examination can register for the same on the official website.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the JKPSC.
