JKPSC Mains 2021: Last Date To Fill Application Form Extended

The application process for the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Mains 2021 exam commenced on 30 November 2021. However, JKPSC has now extended the last date to fill the application form to 24 December 2021.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in and complete the application process for the JKPSC mains 2021.