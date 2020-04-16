ISRO-SAC Job Application Deadline Extended to 1 May

Space application centre (SAC), Indian Space Research Organisation has extended the application deadline for the recruitment of scientists, technical assistants, technician ‘B’, and draughtsman ‘B’ till 1 May 2020. Earlier, it was scheduled to end on 3 May 2020.

The recruitment was announced in March and there are 21 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer post, 6 vacancies for Technical Assistant, 25 vacancies for Technician Grade B, and 3 vacancies for Draughtsman post.

ISRO SAC recruitment 2020: Eligibility

For the post of Scientist/Engineer, a Bachelor degree in Engineering or Technology is a pre-requisite and a Master degree in Engineering or Technology is an essential requirement.

In case of Technical Assistant posts, the candidate needs to have a Diploma in a relevant branch of engineering.