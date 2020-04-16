ISRO-SAC Job Application Deadline Extended to 1 May
Space application centre (SAC), Indian Space Research Organisation has extended the application deadline for the recruitment of scientists, technical assistants, technician ‘B’, and draughtsman ‘B’ till 1 May 2020. Earlier, it was scheduled to end on 3 May 2020.
The recruitment was announced in March and there are 21 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer post, 6 vacancies for Technical Assistant, 25 vacancies for Technician Grade B, and 3 vacancies for Draughtsman post.
ISRO SAC recruitment 2020: Eligibility
For the post of Scientist/Engineer, a Bachelor degree in Engineering or Technology is a pre-requisite and a Master degree in Engineering or Technology is an essential requirement.
In case of Technical Assistant posts, the candidate needs to have a Diploma in a relevant branch of engineering.
For Technician, and Draughtsman posts, the applicant must have passed class 10 and should have an ITI diploma in a relevant trade.
After registration, candidates are required to take print out of the application summary. This print out is to be brought along with passport size photograph and documents supporting the data furnished in online application at the time of Written Test/Skill Test/ Personal Interview.
ISRO SAC recruitment 2020: How to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website for ISRO SAC
Step 2: Click on the”online application” link and read the instructions provided before proceeding to fill the form.
Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit your application.
Step 4: Save a copy of your application for further reference.
Interested candidates can apply through the website- sac.gov.in/Vyom/careers till May 1, 2020.
ISRO recruitment 2020: Salary
For the post of scientist salary will be up to Rs 2,08,700 while for the rest of group A posts, candidates will get up to Rs 1,77,500. For group B and C level jobs, pay will be up to Rs 1,42,400 and Rs 69,100, respectively.
