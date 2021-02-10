Army to Recruit Candidates With BPharma, DPharma Qualification
The India Army has called for applications of eligible male candidates with Pharmacy qualification. Candidates with Bachelor’s in Pharmacy or Diploma in Pharmacy are invited to be a part of Sepoy recruitment rally.
Eligibility
Educational Qualification:
Candidates with BPharma should have scored minimum 50 percent marks and should be registered with Pharmacy Council of India or state pharmacy council, reported NDTV.
As per the same report, the candidates with DPharma should have scored a minimum of 55 percent marks and should also be registered with state pharmacy council or Pharmacy Council of India.
Age Requirement:
Candidates willing to apply should not be less than 19 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 25 years. Married candidates, who are under 21 years of age are not eligible for recruitment in the India Army.
Army recruitment rally will be conducted during the months of March and April 2021.
(With inputs from NDTV)
