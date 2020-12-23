India Post GDS Recruitment: Over 4,000 Vacancies Available
India Post on Monday, 21 December, invited online applications for recruitment against 4,269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles. There are a total of 2,443 vacancies in Karnataka circle and 1,826 in Gujarat circle.
The online application process began from 21 December and the last date to apply is 20 January. Aspirants can apply online at indiapost.gov.in.
Candidates should have passed class 10 with Maths, local language and English as elective subjects or compulsory papers, from a recognised board. They should also have studied the local language at least till class 10.
Basic knowledge of computer is a must. Candidates are also required to present a computer training course certificate of at least 60 days duration from any computer training institute run by Central Government/State Government/Universities/Boards/Private Institutions Organisations.
This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxed in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or class 12 or any other higher educational level.
