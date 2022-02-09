ICSI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Civil Engineer Posts and Others
Here are the details for ICSI Recruitment 2022. Know the dates, criteria, and other information for the same.
Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited applications from candidates who are willing to apply for the post of civil engineer among others.
The candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply through the official website, icsi.edu. The interested candidates can start registering themselves from 9 February, the registrations will end on 28 February 2022.
Vacancy Details
Junior Director: 3 posts
Junior Executive Assistant: 1 post
Civil Engineer: 4 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who are interested to apply for the civil engineer post must have a BE or B Tech degree from a college or university recognised by UGC/AICTE.
Apart from civil engineering, the candidates interested for other posts can check their eligibility criteria including age and required qualification on the official website of ICSI.
Selection Process
The candidates who are thinking of applying for the posts mentioned above and are qualified must know that the selection process involves a writing test and an interview.
You must make sure that you have a valid e-mail address. You need to check your mails regularly to make sure you don't miss any update.
Other Details
The candidates who are working for the central/state government/ statutory/autonomous body/PSU need to carry a 'No Objection Certificate' for verification during the interview. Any candidate who fails to present the said document shall not be allowed to appear for the interview.
