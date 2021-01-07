IBPS SO 2020 Recruitment: Prelims Exam Results Released
Candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before 12 January
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selections (IBPS) on Wednesday, 6 January, declared the results of preliminary examination for IBPS SO recruitment 2020 on its official website, ibps.in.
Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check their results online at ibps.in on or before 12 January. The institute conducted the online preliminary examination from 26-27 December.
The selection process comprises an online examination in two phases: Preliminary and Mains. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examinations will now be eligible to appear for the mains, which is scheduled to be held on 24 January.
Shortlisted candidates for the online main examination will subsequently be called for a common interview, which will be conducted by the participating organisations and coordinated by the nodal bank.
How to Check IBPS SO Prelims Results 2020
- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
- Click on the IBPS SO prelims result on the homepage
- Key in your registration details, the captcha and submit
- Your result will be displayed
IBPS SO 2020 Notification: Vacancy Details
- IT Officer (Scale-I): 20 Posts
- Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I): 485 Posts
- Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I): 25 Posts
- Law Officer (Scale-I): 50 Posts
- HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I): 7 Posts
- Marketing Officer (Scale-I): 60 Posts
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.