IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Scores, Interview Call Letter Released
The last date to check the score card is 20 February. Whereas, the last date to download the call letter is 1 March.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card of online Main Examination conducted for the recruitment of Officers Scale 1 in RRBs. Along with the scores, it has also released the call letter for interview of the shortlisted candidates.
Candidates who appeared for the same and the ones who have cleared it can check their scores and download their call letter/admit card from the official website of IBPS: https://www.ibps.in/.
How to Download Scorecard of RRB Officer Scale 1 Main Exam
- Visit the IBPS’s official website: https://www.ibps.in/.
- Click on the link ‘View Your Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP-RRB-IX - Officers Scale I.’
- Log in using your credentials.
- Your scorecard will appear on your screen.
- Download and save it for future use.
Last Date to check Online Main Exam Score is 20 February 2021.
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the main examination for the post of Officers Scale 1 will now have to appear for an Interview. Candidates can download their call letter for the same from the website. The centre, address of the venue, time and date of interview will be mentioned in the call letter.
Last date to download the interview call letter is 1 March 2021.
The combined final score of candidates shall be calculated on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination and Interview. As per the official notification, “A candidate should qualify both in the Online Examination and Common Interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process.”
