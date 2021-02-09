IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the main exam for the post of Officers Scale 1 will appear for an Interview.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of online Main Examination conducted for the recruitment of Officers Scale 1. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results at the official website of IBPS: https://www.ibps.in/.
Last date to check the result is 14 February 2021.
How to Check Result of RRB Officer Scale 1 Main Exam
- Visit the IBPS’s official website: https://www.ibps.in/.
- Click on the link ‘Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-RRB-IX - Officers Scale I.’
- Log in using your credentials.
- Your result will appear on your screen.
- Download and save it for future use.
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the main examination for the post of Officers Scale 1 will now have to appear for an Interview. Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time and date of interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter. The total marks allotted to the interview are 100.
The combined final score of candidates shall be calculated on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination and Interview. As per the official notification, “A candidate should qualify both in the Online Examination and Common Interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.