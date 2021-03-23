IBPS PO Scores of Shortlisted Candidates Released
Last date to check the marks scored by qualified candidates is 30 March 2021.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, 22 March, released the scores of the candidates shortlisted for Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees recruitment exam interview.
Candidates who cleared the main exam can check their scores at the official website of IBPS : ibps.in. Last date to check the marks scored by qualified candidates is 30 March 2021. PO/MT main exam result was declared on 18 February.
How to Check IBPS PO/MT Score
- Visit IBPS’ official website : ibps.in.
- Click on ‘Click here to view scores of candidates shortlisted for interview for CRP-PO/MT-X’.
- Login using your roll number and date of birth.
- Your score will appear on your screen.
- Save it for future reference.
A candidate needs to qualify both in the Online Main Exam and interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process.
Selected candidates will be recruited in one of following bank - Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.