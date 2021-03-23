IBPS PO Scores of Shortlisted Candidates Released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, 22 March, released the scores of the candidates shortlisted for Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees recruitment exam interview.

Candidates who cleared the main exam can check their scores at the official website of IBPS : ibps.in. Last date to check the marks scored by qualified candidates is 30 March 2021. PO/MT main exam result was declared on 18 February.