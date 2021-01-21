IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard and Cutoff Released
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website till 4 February 2021.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released scorecards of preliminary exam for Probationary Officer (PO) on its official website: https://www.ibps.in/
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their scorecard on the official website till 4 February 2021. Through this scorecard, students will get to know their overall and section-wise marks.
IBPS PO Prelims 2020: How to Download Scorecard
- Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in
- Click on the link ‘View your scores for Online Preliminary Examination CRP-PO/MT-X.
- Login using your registration/roll number and password
- Your scorecard will appear on screen
- Download for future use
The IBPS PO exam was held on 5 and 6 January. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now have to appear for the main examination, which is scheduled on 4 February.
IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Cutoff
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the cutoff for IBPS PO prelims exam is:
- General category: 58.75
- EWS: 57.75
- SC: 51.00
- ST: 43.50
- OBC: 58.50
- Hearing Impaired (HI): 19.75
- Orthopedically Challenged (OC): 46.00
- Visually Impaired (VI): 54.25
- Intellectual Disability (ID): 21.75
IBPS PO: Participating Organisations
Various organisations are participating in recruitment process of probationary officers (PO). Some of them include banks like Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.
