IBPS CRP 2020 Recruitment Exam Schedule Released, Check Dates Here
According to the schedule, the IBPS RRB- IX Officer Scale I exam will be held on 30 January 2021
i
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, 4 November, released the schedule for the CRP online main examinations. The official CRP schedule is available on the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
According to the schedule, the IBPS RRB- IX Officer Scale I exam will be held on 30 January 2021 and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) exam on 20 February. IBPS Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee exam will be held on 4 February 2021. IBPS Clerk-X exam is on 28 February.
IBPS CRP Recruitment Exam Schedule
- IBPS Officer Scale-I: 30 January 2021
- IBPS Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 20 February 2021
- IBPS PO/MT: 4 February 2021
- IBPS CRP Clerks: 28 February 2021
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!