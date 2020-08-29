IBPS Clerk Exam 2020 Notification to Be Released Soon: Report

The recruitment of clerks in banks is done on the basis of state and union territories. Candidates are required to apply for vacancies in any one of the states or union territories.

Once the applications are released, candidates are provided with a deadline to submit the forms with the required fees. The selections is based on passing two exams –preliminary and mains. There are no interviews held for the selection of this post.

IBPS will conduct preliminary exam for the selection of officers and office assistance in regal rural bank on 12,13,19,20 and 26 September.