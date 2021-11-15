ADVERTISEMENT

FCI Recruitment Drive 2021: 380 Vacancies Available In Haryana

Interested candidates can apply for the FCI recruitment drive 2021 for watchmen posts at fciharyana-watch-ward.in.

ujjwala lakhanpal
Published
Jobs
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>FCI Recruitment 2021: 380 vacancies available</p></div>
i

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is conducting a recruitment drive to fill vacanices for 380 watchman posts in its offices in Haryana.

Candidates who are interested can apply for the available posts on the official website of FCI at fciharyana-watch-ward.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, candidates must note that the last date to apply for the watchmen vacancies under the FCI is 19 November 2021.

Read on for more details on the FCI recruitment 2021.

FCI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

  • Unreserved category: 168 posts

  • EWS category: 38 posts

  • OBC category: 102 posts

  • SC category: 72 posts

Also Read

FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 860 Watchman Vacancies in Punjab

FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 860 Watchman Vacancies in Punjab
ADVERTISEMENT

The eligibility criteria for the FCI recruitment 2021 is quite simple. Anyone who has passed class 8 (Middle school) will be deemed eligible to apply.

However, when it comes to the erstwhile ex-contractual security guards, all candidates need to have passed class 5.

Candidates must note that these positions are open only for people between the age of 18 to 25 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interested candidates will need to pay an application fees of Rs 250 when they register for the FCI 2021 recruitment.

Candidates must note that the selection for the posts will be done on the basis of the written exam as well as the Physical Endurance Test (PET).

For more details on the FCI recruitment drive 2021, candidates are advised to visit fciharyana-watch-ward.in

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT