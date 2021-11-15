FCI Recruitment Drive 2021: 380 Vacancies Available In Haryana
Interested candidates can apply for the FCI recruitment drive 2021 for watchmen posts at fciharyana-watch-ward.in.
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is conducting a recruitment drive to fill vacanices for 380 watchman posts in its offices in Haryana.
Candidates who are interested can apply for the available posts on the official website of FCI at fciharyana-watch-ward.in.
However, candidates must note that the last date to apply for the watchmen vacancies under the FCI is 19 November 2021.
Read on for more details on the FCI recruitment 2021.
FCI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
Unreserved category: 168 posts
EWS category: 38 posts
OBC category: 102 posts
SC category: 72 posts
The eligibility criteria for the FCI recruitment 2021 is quite simple. Anyone who has passed class 8 (Middle school) will be deemed eligible to apply.
However, when it comes to the erstwhile ex-contractual security guards, all candidates need to have passed class 5.
Candidates must note that these positions are open only for people between the age of 18 to 25 years.
Interested candidates will need to pay an application fees of Rs 250 when they register for the FCI 2021 recruitment.
Candidates must note that the selection for the posts will be done on the basis of the written exam as well as the Physical Endurance Test (PET).
For more details on the FCI recruitment drive 2021, candidates are advised to visit fciharyana-watch-ward.in
