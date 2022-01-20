DU Recruitment 2022: Apply for 635 Faculty Posts Of Professor And More
Read to know DU recruitment 2022 vacancy details, eligibility criteria, application fees and more,
Delhi University has begun a recruitment drive for 635 faculty posts of Professor and Associate Professor. Hence, candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website of DU at du.ac.in and apply online for the same.
Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is 7 February 2022. Hence, all candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible.
All applicants must remember that there are proper screening guidelines in place which shall review all the applications received.
Please read below now for DU recruitment 2022 vacancy details, eligibility and more.
DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Professor: 186 Posts
Associate Professor: 449 Posts
DU Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
The educational qualifications for the posts of professor and assistant professor vary according to different subjects. Hence, candidates are advised to go through the full notice regarding the educational qualifications and age limit on News Details - Delhi University (du.ac.in)
DU Recruitment 2022: Application Fees
For UR/EWS/OBC category: Rs 2000
For SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants: No application fee
However, candidates must note that once they pay the application fees of the DU recruitment 2022, it shall not be refunded under any circumstances.
In addition, all candidates are instructed to make payment online only via credit/debit card or Net Banking.
For more updates regarding the DU faculty recruitment 2022, please visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.